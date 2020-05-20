Teachers' unions survey finds 60% of principals not yet informed about guidelines for re-opening of schools
A national baseline survey of principals on school readiness shows that 60% of school principals had not yet been contacted by their circuit managers to explain what was required of them in terms of dealing with Covid-19.
The survey was compiled by the health science team five different education unions are working with.
The South African Democratic Teachers' Union(Sadtu), National Professional Teachers' Organisation (Naptosa), South African Teachers' Union (SAOU), National Teachers' Union (Natu) and Professional Education Union (PEU) said the purpose of the survey was to give an indication of self-reported co-morbidity data at provincial and district level, and by the type of school, so that broad information on the possible need for additional teachers is available to add to planning.
The unions said the survey was sent to all members but only principals were asked to submit their response.
According to the survey, 79% of schools that responded had not yet received the necessary regulations.
"92% of schools that responded to the survey reported that offices had not yet been cleaned or disinfected. The Northern Cape and Western Cape made the most progress in cleaning and disinfecting offices. 78% of schools reported that their sanitation facilities did not have soap water," read the survey report.
In a joint statement, the teacher unions said they had often seen that information fed by officials to provincial departments and from provincial departments to the minister Angie Motshekga did not reflect the actual situation.
"Considering the information given by the minister and the results of the survey it is clear this might once again be one of those cases because there are definite discrepancies between the two sets of information, hence the unions need to release the results of the survey," read the statement.
The survey comes a day after Motshekga briefed the media on the state of readiness for the re-opening of schools.
