Teachers' unions survey finds 60% of principals not yet informed about guidelines for re-opening of schools.

A national baseline survey of principals on school readiness shows that 60% of school principals had not yet been contacted by their circuit managers to explain what was required of them in terms of dealing with Covid-19.

The survey was compiled by the health science team five different education unions are working with.

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union(Sadtu), National Professional Teachers' Organisation (Naptosa), South African Teachers' Union (SAOU), National Teachers' Union (Natu) and Professional Education Union (PEU) said the purpose of the survey was to give an indication of self-reported co-morbidity data at provincial and district level, and by the type of school, so that broad information on the possible need for additional teachers is available to add to planning.

The unions said the survey was sent to all members but only principals were asked to submit their response.

According to the survey, 79% of schools that responded had not yet received the necessary regulations.