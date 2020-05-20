Residents lose cash after false promise for free water tanks

Disgruntled residents of an informal settlement in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, may have been duped into building water tank stands with the promise that the department of water and sanitation would provide them with the tanks.

A man who identified himself as an official from the department told residents last month that the department required them to build the stands.

Residents went ahead but the "official" has since vanished and there was no delivery of the water tanks.

"I took my last money to contribute in the fund for the building of the water tank stands in the community but till today, we have no water tanks," said resident Freddy Mosese.

He added: "We, as the community, built 40 stands and even today residents are still waiting for those water tanks.

"We are suffering because we buy water every day instead of saving money to buy food and other essentials."