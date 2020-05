No sign of management teams as schools await sanitisers

Meanwhile, a teacher in Bolobedu, Limpopo, was told through their WhatsApp group that equipment and disinfectants would be delivered in the Mopani district on Friday.

Another teacher in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa said they heard from their principal that Limpopo education department had asked him to send details of the infrastructure and sanitation at his school.

"Our school has everything needed to resume classes. We are just waiting for the safety material," he said.

Saviour Association of School Governing Bodies'

Advocate Caiphus Moshutla said they had not received any updates regarding the delivery of the safety material.

"We will meet with education MEC Polly Boshielo tomorrow [today]. We are just waiting to hear from the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga," Moshutla said.

In Mpumalanga, the department of education said it was working around the clock to make sure that when a date for the school reopening was announced they have all systems in place to safely accommodate pupils.

Department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane said they had started screening and giving orientations to school management teams. Zwane said the schools would be ready by the end of the month as they had started with fumigating schools and getting protective equipment.

However, president of the National Association of School Governing Bodies Elfars Maseko said they doubted the departments' endeavours because schools haven't had water even before the lockdown and that would take time to fix.

"In all fairness I don't think the departments have done enough to make sure that schools are ready. A lot still needs to be done," he said.