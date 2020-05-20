No sign of management teams as schools await sanitisers

There was no sign of school management teams at schools in three provinces as personal protective material had not yet been delivered.

At a virtual meeting with five teacher unions and the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, to consider the readiness for the reopening of schools, it was agreed that school management teams would report for duty from Monday.

Sowetan visited a number of schools in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga where we were either greeted by locked gates or school patrollers who were also clueless as to when the delivery of safety material would happen.

In Gauteng, only schools in Ekurhuleni North had received their safety material.