Mpumalanga health MEC praises Cuban doctors for serving humanity and slams capitalism for dehumanising medicine in SA

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini says private practice is one of factors that leads to a shortage of doctors in the public sector.

Speaking during the welcoming of 13 Cuban doctors allocated for the province on Tuesday afternoon, Manzini said Mpumalanga was over the moon to have a portion of the 217 Cuban doctors in SA as it is dealing with the aim to lessen the grip of Covid-19.

“Today it gives me great pleasure to welcome our brothers and sisters from Cuba, these are medical doctors and medical personnel who have left their country to serve humanity in the land of Nelson Mandela. The Cuban revolution dictates that when there is a crisis in the world its doctors are sent out to go and save lives.

We are delighted that today in our beloved South Africa ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic we welcome the Cuban health professionals. It is worth noting that Cuba is a socialist country and those of us who believe in the socialist ethos taught by Karl Marx that each according to their needs.

"The capitalist way of doing things has dehumanised us as profit comes before life thus in our country the deeper your pockets determines the quality of healthcare one receives. We struggle to keep the best doctors in the public sector because many of our fellow doctors upon graduating they go and open private practices because of the two health systems in our country which is mainly class based - the haves and the don’t have.