KZN prepares for deployment of 28 Cuban doctors in Covid-19 fight

At least 28 Cuban doctors are readying themselves to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The provincial department of health, together with the premier's office, will officially welcome the Cuban health experts on Thursday during a briefing in Pietermaritzburg, the province's capital.

KwaZulu-Natal has the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country, after the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.