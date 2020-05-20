Gauteng's Covid-19 death toll at 27 with almost 1,700 recoveries

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 10,843 people had been identified after coming into contact with those with the virus.

“Out of a total of 10,843 contacts traced, 8,302 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.

Fifty-four people diagnosed with the virus were hospitalised in public and private facilities.

The department said Johannesburg remained the epicentre of the virus in Gauteng, with 1,214 infections, 14 deaths and 1,032 recoveries.

Joburg is followed by Ekurhuleni with 538 cases, eight deaths and 384 recoveries. Tshwane followed with 336 cases, three deaths and 222 recoveries.