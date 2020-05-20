EMPD officer bust for hijacking truck.

Mjonondwane said accused number 1 in the matter is stationed at Kempton Park as an EMPD officer. She said the allegations were that on May 14 the EMPD officer was driving an official EMPD vehicle when he stopped a truck that was transporting masks and instructed the driver to alight from the truck, pointed at him with a firearm and forced him into another vehicle that was parked behind the EMPD vehicle, driven by accused number 2.

"The suspect then alighted from the EMPD vehicle and went to assist in the robbery. The suspects drove off in different directions, using both vehicles, whilst one of them drove the truck," said Mjonondwane.

She said when the police noticed what was happening they gave chase and bust the officer. "In an attempt to get away from the SAPS, the EMPD officer jumped out of the car while it was still in motion and the car bumped a truck that was stationary at the robot," said Mjonondwane.

The officer tried to run away but was apprehended with his official licensed firearm and badge. A firearm without a serial number was found inside the car underneath a car seat. The registration number that was on the official vehicle was found to be false and the true registration number was found underneath the false registration plate.