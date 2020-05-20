Durban woman guilty of kidnapping, assault and defamation

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued a warning to the public regarding the posting of defamatory videos on social media.

This comes after a woman was slapped with a R20,000 fine for kidnapping, assaulting and defaming a 52-year-old woman in Chatsworth, south of Durban, last year.

A video of the assault was subject to harsh criticism on social media after going viral.

Sara Banu Ishwarlall appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday, where she pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and defamation.

Her friend and co-accused, Samadhanum Jane Andrew, had pleaded guilty to the same counts in March.