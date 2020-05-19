These are the first groups of students who will be allowed back to UCT

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is set to allow three groups of students on its campus in a bid to save the 2020 academic year.

These are: final-year medical students, academically vulnerable students and those needing to access campus labs to complete their 2020 studies.

The announcement was made public on Tuesday after a special online assembly held last week. During the assembly, deputy vice-chancellor for transformation and student affairs Prof Loretta Feris announced the three groups.

The assembly was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The institution said it would follow a principled, four-phase approach to students’ return to campus. The return of students has been planned as follows: