Soweto doctors under siege from criminals

Doctors in Soweto have come under siege as their surgeries and medical centres have been targeted by criminals pretending to be patients.

The criminals pounce on unsuspecting doctors, patients and employees, and hold them hostage before making off with their belongings, including cash, cellphones and laptops.

They have also emptied out medical dispensaries where they have targeted ARVs and cough mixtures.

Doctors believe that criminals were operating within a syndicate that targeted their workplaces for valuables and medication.

In the most recent incident, a doctor working in Meadowlands said criminals barged into his practice and demanded that he give them ARVs.

The doctor said his surgery was hit on April 30.

"They came in as patients and were wearing masks. They pulled out their guns on other patients and took their belongings. They took my cellphones, money, and bank cards.

"They demanded ARVs but I didn't have them because I don't keep them in the practice," he said.

He said they were held hostage while some of the criminals went to the ATMs to withdraw money.

"It seems like it's a syndicate... Why would a normal person even begin to rob a doctor and then demand medication?

"What are they going to do with that medication?"