Grandmother of four-year old boy who drowned in sewer crushed

The grandmother of a four-year-old boy who drowned in a sewer system on Sunday has detailed how the family and neighbours waited hours for someone to retrieve him from the deep hole.

Gordon "Tsontso" Ribane drowned on Sunday just outside the Sejankabo Secondary School yard in Mocoseng village, Mahikeng.

Tsontso's grandmother, Salamina Makaudi, said the boy was playing with his cousins aged five and nine in the yard before they disappeared. Makaudi said she only realised about 1pm that they were missing.

"I went outside to look for him and while I was there, his cousins came to inform me that he fell into the water. How he got there, I honestly do not know. The children told me that they heard him scream while they were playing. I had told him not to go out," Makaudi said. She said she immediately rushed to the scene.