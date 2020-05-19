Covid-19 could take 30% off top-end house prices, experts warn

House prices could drop by up to 30% after lockdown, as an extended buyers' market is projected for at least 18 months to two years.

This is the view of Grant Smee, MD at estate agency Only Realty, on how house prices will be affected by a lack of demand brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We foresee an extended buyers’ market kicking in in the next six months, and we anticipate it to last at least 18 to 24 months,” he said.

Smee said the the decline in housing prices will be affected by critical factors such as the length of the lockdown, the extent to which industries are limited in their operations and the amount of relief provided.