Almost 11,000 HIV-positive patients in Gauteng have skipped ARV collection during lockdown

The approximate number of patients who failed to collect their TB medicines is 1,090, while the number of patients who failed to collect their antiretroviral medicines is about 10,950.

“Since the lockdown the average percentage reduction in medicine collections for TB is 1.4% and 19.6% for HIV,” read a statement from the Gauteng health department.

“The department has developed and is implementing a track and trace plan to locate patients who have not come to collect their treatment and manage them accordingly.”