'State will kill people from other diseases'

The government's response to the coronavirus pandemic is not sustainable and will cause serious harm to the country's healthcare system in the long run.

This is the view of a group of 38 public and private healthcare doctors across the country who wrote a scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The group have warned that the government's decision to plough every resource into the fight against Covid-19 has led to other healthcare needs that affect the majority of South Africans being neglected.

The doctors described the government's response to coronavirus as "driven by fear and panic".

The group is made up of 23 public health doctors and 15 private doctors.

The list of doctors include general practitioners, anaesthetists, gynaecologists, paediatricians, ophthalmologists and orthopaedic surgeons among others.

They raised concerns about non-Covid-19 chronic diseases such as TB, HIV/Aids, malnutrition, influenza and pneumonia being overlooked when they actually kill more people than coronavirus.

The doctors said the decision will cause irreparable harm to the healthcare system post Covid-19.

They accused the government of only being concerned with saving Covid-19 patients while neglecting non-Covid patients.

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja said it was insincere for the doctors to make such utterances as every action the government was taking was towards saving lives.