South Africa

Limpopo prosecutor bust by Hawks for allegedly demanding R6,000 to make case 'disappear'

By SowetanLIVE - 16 May 2020 - 12:23
A 48-year-old prosecutor in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly demanding R6,000 from a suspect to "make a case disappear". File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team has arrested a 48-year-old prosecutor in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, for alleged corruption.

“The suspect who operates from the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court was arrested on Friday, after he allegedly demanded R6,000 gratification from a suspect who was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The money was meant to make the case disappear.

“The alleged kickback was reported to the Hawks and a sting operation was initiated which culminated in the prosecutor’s arrest soon after accepting the money,” the Hawks said on Saturday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Monday to face corruption charges.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Maj-Gen Thobeka, Jozi, commended the investigating team.

