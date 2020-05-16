South Africa

KZN rape suspect who allegedly lured victims with job offer on Facebook arrested

By SowetanLIVE - 16 May 2020 - 15:43
A 29-year-old man was arrested in Inanda north of Durban on Saturday morning in connection with five rape cases. File Photo.
A 29-year-old man was arrested in Inanda north of Durban on Saturday morning in connection with five rape cases. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested by the Inanda Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in the early hours of Saturday in connection with five rape cases in which the assailant lured his victims through a job offer on Facebook.

The arrest, in the Ngoqokazi area, north of Durban, was the result of “meticulous investigating skills coupled with a lot of hard work and around-the-clock suspect-tracing efforts”, police said.

“Five cases of rape with the similar modus operandi had been reported at the Inanda police station from June 2019 to April 2020. The victims alleged that they had met an individual on Facebook who had promised them a job at a tuck shop.

Paroled KZN child rapist goes back to jail for life

A third child rapist initially given a “slap on the wrist” by Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani was resentenced on Monday and is now serving life ...
News
2 months ago

“Once the desperate female shows interest in the vacancy the suspect would then direct them to take a taxi from where they are to Durban and from Durban to Inanda.”

Detectives endured long hours and sleepless nights trying to locate where their target stayed in Inanda, police said.

“Finally their hard work paid off. On Saturday morning at about 00:50 the suspect was finally cornered in a house at Ngoqokazi hiding inside a drum. He was arrested, charged with five counts of rape and will appear at the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday,” police said.

They added that investigations were still ongoing and there was a possibility that the suspect could be linked to more rape cases.

“Women who were violated under the same modus operandi and who are yet to report to the police are urged to come forward and do so.”

'Monster' sentenced to life behind bars for rape of KZN mom

A KwaZulu-Natal man who raped a woman who was en-route to buy medication for her child has been jailed for life
News
3 months ago

Bogus soccer coach arrested for alleged rape of KZN teenager

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal who is alleged to have recruited a teenage boy, under false pretenses of furthering his ...
News
3 months ago

KZN serial killer and rapist sentenced to six life terms

Convicted KwaZulu-Natal serial killer and rapist Nkosinathi Alpeos Ngcobo, 32, has been sentenced to six life terms.
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X