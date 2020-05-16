KZN rape suspect who allegedly lured victims with job offer on Facebook arrested

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested by the Inanda Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in the early hours of Saturday in connection with five rape cases in which the assailant lured his victims through a job offer on Facebook.

The arrest, in the Ngoqokazi area, north of Durban, was the result of “meticulous investigating skills coupled with a lot of hard work and around-the-clock suspect-tracing efforts”, police said.

“Five cases of rape with the similar modus operandi had been reported at the Inanda police station from June 2019 to April 2020. The victims alleged that they had met an individual on Facebook who had promised them a job at a tuck shop.