Playing president all in a day's work for sign language interpreter Gebashe

Meet Andiswa Gebashe - the woman who delivers good or bad news right next to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She is one of several sign language interpreters who have graced South Africa's screens beside Ramaphosa as he delivers news of national importance during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gebashe, 34, and her colleagues have become an internet sensation as viewers are taken by their hand gestures and facial expressions while they ensure that the government's message also reaches deaf people across the country.

Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE held a telephonic conversation with Gebashe on Wednesday, hours before she delivered the latest lockdown regulations on behalf of the president to the deaf.

"I don't know how many times I have been the president, myself," the bubbly interpreter chuckled.

"I have also been minister so-and-so, I have been the speaker [of parliament], I have been the journalist calling to ask a question to the minister. I have been everything!"

She loves her job, which is evident as she speaks.