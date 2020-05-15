Missing MDC Alliance trio found 'badly beaten, dumped in the bush'

The disappearance of three MDC Alliance members during a demonstration on Wednesday was a stage-managed “diversionary tactic” to unsettle the regime, a government spokesperson said in Zimbabwe.

Information secretary Nick Mangwana said: “It's a diversionary tactic. A poorly choreographed attempt to throw a curve ball at the system. But you can't fool people by playing the same scene many times over and expect to successfully pull wool over their eyes. You have been seen a mile away.”

His statement came after the MDC Alliance said Netsai Marova, Cecilia Chimbiri and Harare West MP Joana Mamombe were found near Bindura, 88km north east of Harare, with their clothes torn.

The alliance's Luke Tamborinyoka said the three were badly injured.

“Honourable Mamombe and Marova are having difficulties walking. Chimbiri is complaining of severe head pains,” he said.