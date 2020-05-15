Farm shooting victim's uncle points finger at farmer for nephew's murder

An injured Khutso Mashegwane made a frantic phone call to his cousin and gave descriptive details about where he was hiding after he was shot in his right thigh.

He bled to death before his family could get to him and was found dead about three hours after he called his cousin.

His uncle Andries Mashegwane said they found his body on top of another man's body who had also been shot and killed.

Mashegwane said they found three pieces of copper cables that were about three metres long near the bodies.

"He called my other nephew on Monday night. He was breathing heavily and sounded scared. He said he had been shot by a white farmer and he was hiding in the bushes," Mashegwane said.

"He pleaded with us to hurry up because he was scared he was going to be killed. He said 'please come and help us. A white man shot us'," Mashegwane said.