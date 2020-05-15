Farm shooting victim's uncle points finger at farmer for nephew's murder
An injured Khutso Mashegwane made a frantic phone call to his cousin and gave descriptive details about where he was hiding after he was shot in his right thigh.
He bled to death before his family could get to him and was found dead about three hours after he called his cousin.
His uncle Andries Mashegwane said they found his body on top of another man's body who had also been shot and killed.
Mashegwane said they found three pieces of copper cables that were about three metres long near the bodies.
"He called my other nephew on Monday night. He was breathing heavily and sounded scared. He said he had been shot by a white farmer and he was hiding in the bushes," Mashegwane said.
"He pleaded with us to hurry up because he was scared he was going to be killed. He said 'please come and help us. A white man shot us'," Mashegwane said.
He said they went to the police station and asked a few officers to accompany them to the farm where they found his nephew dead.
Mashegwane said Khutso and a group of friends were on the farm, apparently to take old and disused cables.
"The problem with this is that there are no witnesses. The white farmers who claim to have found them said they didn't hear a single gunshot even though this happened on their farm. They claimed to be surprised," he said.
Mashegwane said that they did not believe the farmers and alleged that they seemed to have tampered with the crime scene.
"When we arrived on the farm on Monday night, the grass was high and there were blood stains on the ground. But when we returned on Tuesday morning the grass was mowed and you could see tractor wheel prints on the ground and the soil was turned," he said.
He said they wanted to get to the bottom of what transpired.
"Those white guys need to explain what happened. They need to be arrested because something like this can't happen on your farm and you claim not to know what happened," he said.
Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said they were investigating the murders and that nobody had been arrested. "Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating the suspect(s) can call 10111 or 08600-10111," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.