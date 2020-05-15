Another blow to Free State 'drug cartel'

The seventh member of a massive Free State drug syndicate appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit.

The 30-year-old suspect is the latest member of an alleged Nigerian syndicate to be collared after six of its members were arrested in March.

The investigating team was praised by Free State Hawks head Maj-Gen Kubandran Moodley who said the unit’s work would have a lasting impact on the distribution of drugs in the province.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said the arrests followed a project-driven investigation emanating from crime intelligence gathered on a drug dealing syndicate operating in Bloemfontein.