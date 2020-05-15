South Africa

Another blow to Free State 'drug cartel'

By Aron Hyman - 15 May 2020 - 18:39
The Hawks in the Free State arrested seven alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein following an operation started in 2017.
The Hawks in the Free State arrested seven alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein following an operation started in 2017.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The seventh member of a massive Free State drug syndicate appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit.

The 30-year-old suspect is the latest member of an alleged Nigerian syndicate to be collared after six of its members were arrested in March.

The investigating team was praised by Free State Hawks head Maj-Gen Kubandran Moodley who said the unit’s work would have a lasting impact on the distribution of drugs in the province.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said the arrests followed a project-driven investigation emanating from crime intelligence gathered on a drug dealing syndicate operating in Bloemfontein.

'Ecstasy in furniture' leads cops to hydroponic dagga stash in Cape Town

An illicit drug shipment from Europe worth an estimated R6m led investigators to a house in Durbanville, Cape Town, where a 30-year-old man was ...
News
2 hours ago

Members of the alleged syndicate who appeared in court on March 24 were Moses Igbo, Chidi Ernest Eke, Steven Obiora Chime, John Emeka Offor Ekwe, Nwangu Christopher Ngoza, and Jonn Obiasor.

All six men have yet to make a successful bid for bail and remain in custody.

“The investigators established that the syndicate was distributing large quantities of drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, tik and CAT to a large customer base in the greater Free State. The said distribution channels were co-ordinated by the arrested syndicate members who would, in turn, share the proceeds,” said Steyn.

“The successful takedown operation during March 2020 was designed to counter the ongoing threat [of] organised crime fuelled by narcotics use and trafficking ...

“This law enforcement team has, over a period of many months, taken direct aim at organised crime and together they have made our community safer by taking dangerous drugs off the streets,” said Moodley.

Lockdown delinquent charged for trying to run over traffic cop

A 37-year-old Cape Town man refusing to let his freedom of movement be curbed by lockdown regulations has been charged with attempted murder after ...
News
4 days ago

Cops discover R1.7m in dagga to be taken by truck from KZN to Cape Town

Five people were arrested after they were caught loading 57 bags of dagga into a truck at business premises in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X