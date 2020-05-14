Treasury's emergency procurement lacks transparency: Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch has written to the National Treasury raising concerns about the risk of corruption and the lack of transparency relating to emergency procurement during the lockdown.

"The release of successive instruction notes has created legal uncertainty and increased risk of corruption because of the lack of transparency or provision for monitoring procurement by third parties," the organisation said in a statement.

Corruption Watch said it had requested clarity on the process for procurements that occurred under previous regulations, whether these were to subsist, and what reporting and publication requirements were in place.