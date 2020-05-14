South Africa

Coronavirus scare hits Mpumalanga premier, executives

By Mandla Khoza - 14 May 2020 - 17:25
Refilwe Mtshweni -Tsipane
Image: MANDLA KHOZA

The Mpumalanga provincial command centre where the premier and MECs hold their meetings regarding Covid-19, has been shut down after one official tested positive for the virus.

According to her office, premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and tested negative for coronavirus after she and all other people who attended meetings at the venue  since Tuesday were immediately tested.

“The Provincial Command Centre has since been shut following one of the officials testing positive for Covid-19," Mtshweni-Tsipane's spokesperson Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni said.

"All officials who attended the meetings at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Mbombela were tested immediately and have been ordered to self isolate as from Tuesday  (May 13) as they await their results.”

Mkani-Mpolweni said the premier  and the director-general, Sindi Xulu, tested negative. “We are determined to make sure that all our officials are safe, hence the decision to close the command center temporarily for an intensive fumigation.”  

She added that testing was continuing as other people who had come into contact with the affected official were being found. Mtshweni-Tsipane has encouraged members of the public not to resist to undergo the coronavirus test to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

“When I took the test I was nervous myself. It was short, convenient and less painful. The doctor made sure I was relaxed and took the samples, so people must not be scared to test when they present the symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is infected,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane. 

