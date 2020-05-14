Association of sit-down restaurants formed to lobby for a more palatable future

A non-profit and no-fee group, the Restaurant Collective, has been formed to collectively deal with the challenges faced by the sit-down restaurant industry due to the lockdown.

The group said sit-down restaurants would probably be running at 50% capacity when government allowed the sector to reopen for business to ensure social distancing.

“We cannot cover fixed costs when our trading is reduced by half. The majority of sit-down restaurants are owned by small independent entrepreneurs who do not have the resources that bigger takeout chains do and very often are not members of any formal organisations,” said spokesperson, Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding.

She said for the short term, the group would address challenges created by the current Covid-19 lockdown and ongoing trade restrictions.

For the longer term, the collective would address other issues with the aim of building a strong, resilient foundation for the industry as a whole to thrive.

Harding said some of the points they would like to address with landlords during the lockdown included payment holidays and reduced rentals for “social distancing” regulations.

After lockdown, the organisation wants to discuss moving away from fixed rentals.

The organisation would like to discuss with government, during the lockdown, the immediate approval of a call and collect scenario for sit-down restaurants and extended trading hours until 9pm