'Think of the long term,' experts say as Covid-19 exposes water inequality

Payi said during the webinar, hosted by the Daily Maverick on Wednesday, that while this was impressive, it did not respond to needs for a sustainable long-term supply of water.

“Covid-19 exposed the inequalities and inefficiencies of our society. This virus has been defined by washing hands ... I live alone but I have many taps in my house. [In rural areas] people have to observe social distancing to access their water. It’s not sustainable to wash hands as a routine for a family that has to share water they collect from the taps. We could have done things differently.

“In the short-term planning, we should also think of long-term goals. The water tanks are provided but we need to do more. We need to resist the temptation of using this opportunity mainly for short term,” Payi said.

He said though water had become a highlighted issue during the pandemic, the issues went beyond that.