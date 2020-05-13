Six Eastern Cape hospitals to receive R50m for upgrades
The Eastern Cape government has announced it will be facilitating more than R50m for the infrastructure upgrade of six major hospitals across the province.
A statement from the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane said the funds would be used to ready the hospitals to admit people infected with Covid-19, reported SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE.
The R50m investment project, when finalised, will see upgrades to the following facilities:
- Grey hospital in the Buffalo City metro;
- Mthatha general hospital;
- St Elizabeth hospital in Lusikisiki;
- Isilimela hospital in the OR Tambo district;
- Dora Nginza hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay; and
- Nompumelelo hospital in Peddie.
The work done by the provincial public works and infrastructure department has been welcomed by the Eastern Cape provincial coronavirus command council, which emphasised the importance of all infrastructure projects meeting targets set for their completion.
Of the R50m, the following had been allocated:
- more than R4m to the Alfred Nzo municipality;
- R3m to Amathole;
- R3m to Buffalo City metro;
- R395,489 to Chris Hani;
- more than 9m for Joe Gqabi;
- more than R5m for Nelson Mandela Bay;
- R15m for OR Tambo; and
- R7m to the Sarah Baartman district municipality.
Mabuyane said the investment in the upgrades to the six hospitals would ensure long-lasting benefits for communities.