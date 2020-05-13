Six Eastern Cape hospitals to receive R50m for upgrades

The Eastern Cape government has announced it will be facilitating more than R50m for the infrastructure upgrade of six major hospitals across the province.

A statement from the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane said the funds would be used to ready the hospitals to admit people infected with Covid-19, reported SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE.

The R50m investment project, when finalised, will see upgrades to the following facilities: