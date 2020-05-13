Ramaphosa to address SA at 8.30pm
President Cyril Rampahosa will speak to South Africans at 8.30pm, the presidency has confirmed.
The address was on the country's "ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy".
The address comes after Ramaphosa met with Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.
