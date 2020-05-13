South Africa

Ramaphosa to address SA at 8.30pm

By Staff Reporter - 13 May 2020 - 14:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8.30pm.
President Cyril Rampahosa will speak to South Africans at 8.30pm, the presidency has confirmed.

The address was on the country's "ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy".

The address comes after Ramaphosa met with Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

