Phineas Legodi threatens to take Sisulu to court over suspension letter

The fallout between water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu and some CEOs of water boards has taken another turn, this time with Lepelle Northern Water CEO Phineas Legodi threatening legal action.

Legodi has threatened to go to the high court to force the minister to retract a statement she made that he is on precautionary suspension.

Through his lawyers, he has written to Sisulu demanding a retraction of the statement that he claims tarnished his image.

Sisulu released a statement saying she had received an investigation report into maladministration in the water sector. She said that as a result of the report, Legodi and his counterpart Amatola Water Board CEO Vuyo Zitumane, have been placed on precautionary suspension.