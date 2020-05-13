Ombud catches bank enabling a fraudster to raid client's account

For the fourth year in a row, internet banking topped the list of complaints fielded by the office of the Ombudsman for Banking Services in SA last year.

Credit card fraud and ATM complaints were in second and third place, with the former having had the biggest increase compared with the office’s 2018 statistics.

In the office’s annual report for 2019, released online on Wednesday, Ombudsman Reana Steyn said all three of the top categories involved an element of fraud and theft committed by cyber fraudsters

“We continued to receive new complaints on a daily basis from people who had been victims of fraud and it seems the end of this trend is nowhere in sight,” she said.

“Banks and other businesses continuously work to improve their security, but more importantly, they are also re-looking at the handling of these matters in line with the ‘treating customers fairly’ outcomes and the shift towards customer-centric behaviour.”

In one of the case studies included in the report, the ombud found that a bank had treated its customer anything but fairly - firstly by enabling a fraudster to gain access to and raid her bank account, and secondly by not accepting responsibility for that.

The fraud was detected by the bank, which placed a hold on the complainant’s current account. A good start, but it went horribly wrong after that.