Man missing after 'assault at gunpoint' by businessman

The family of a Daveyton man who was last seen in April after an alleged abduction at gun point have embarked on a desperate search for him.

Mkhululi Mashinini 27, from Daveyton was last seen on April, 21 after he admitted to selling a metal part he had stolen from a bus owner to a scrapyard. The bus company owner and his friend were arrested and released on bail in connection with the disappearance.

"Police made two arrests on April 27 and the suspects and were released on bail after appearing in court on Monday, 28. The court made the decision to put the matter aside for further investigation," said Police spokesperson sergeant Khensani Mathebula.

The family began their search for their missing loved one, a day after he did to return home. They asked his friends of his whereabouts and that is when they were told of the events that had occurred.

"His friends told me they last saw him being taken on gun point by the bus owner who was fuming looking for his car part, " Mkhululi's father said.