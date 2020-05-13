Man missing after 'assault at gunpoint' by businessman
The family of a Daveyton man who was last seen in April after an alleged abduction at gun point have embarked on a desperate search for him.
Mkhululi Mashinini 27, from Daveyton was last seen on April, 21 after he admitted to selling a metal part he had stolen from a bus owner to a scrapyard. The bus company owner and his friend were arrested and released on bail in connection with the disappearance.
"Police made two arrests on April 27 and the suspects and were released on bail after appearing in court on Monday, 28. The court made the decision to put the matter aside for further investigation," said Police spokesperson sergeant Khensani Mathebula.
The family began their search for their missing loved one, a day after he did to return home. They asked his friends of his whereabouts and that is when they were told of the events that had occurred.
"His friends told me they last saw him being taken on gun point by the bus owner who was fuming looking for his car part, " Mkhululi's father said.
His father Fanie Mashinini told Sowetan that although he did not condone his son's actions, he was distressed by his disappearance.
"If this bus owner had taken him to the police for the theft of the part and got him arrested, it would have made sense, but taking the law into his hands is a painful and costly criminal offense that will leave the whole family shattered for life," said the distraught father.
"When I went to the scrapyard owner, he confirmed that my son had arrived with the bus owner who dragged him at gun point and demanded the stolen metal part."
"The scrap yard owner confirmed to the bus owner that Mkhululi had sold him the metal part, he took it out and handed it back to the owner. The man then drove off with him [Mkhululi] in a white mini bus," the father said.
He [Mkhululi's father] then went to the police and reported the matter.
"The police went and looked for the suspect, arrested him and his friend who was accompanying him when he abducted my son. They took statements from myself, the scrapyard owner, the bus owner and his co accused and arrested the two," he said.
Arrests were made on Sunday, April 27.
"The next day which was a Monday I saw the suspect in the streets, walking freely and I got the shock of my life because the police had said nothing to me about the release, "he said.
Mashishini's senior's worry is made worse by what he says the bus owner's friend told the police about the last time he saw Mkhululi.
"The bus owner's friend told police in front of me that when he left, the bus owner was still beating Mkhululi.
"He said Mkhululi was bleeding profusely after being hit on head with a firearm. The friend also said he realised the bus owner did not want to stop punishing him so he decided to leave them there in in a open veld, next to where the owner's buses are kept," said the father.
"Can the bus owner just tell me where my son is because he was the last to be seen with him. Whether we find him dead or alive, it would still give us closure because he said he let him go after beating him."
The family has searched everywhere for their son including nearby hospitals and mortuaries with no luck. Mashinini was last seen wearing a purple Jersey, grey sweat pants and black boots.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.