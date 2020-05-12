My family is traumatised, says KZN dad after cops grab 4-year-old son

A KwaZulu-Natal father says his family has been left traumatised following an incident in which two municipal peace officers grabbed his four-year old son while trying to enforce an arrest on Sunday.

The 35-year-old father from Shaka's Rock on the province's Dolphin Coast issued a statement before speaking exclusively to TimesLIVE on Tuesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident has prompted an internal investigation by the KwaDukuza municipality into the officers' conduct.

The father, a medical doctor whose identity has been withheld to safeguard his children, said he had been confronted by two officials on Sunday morning, shortly after returning from the beach with his children and a neighbour.

"On Sunday about 7.30am I took my two children, aged six and four, to the beach, which is about 300m from my home. I was accompanied by my neighbour and his child."

He said when they returned about 8.15am, at the top of the alley leading to the beach and about 20m from the gate of their complex, they were confronted by armed officials who said they were placing them under arrest.

"Because the children were screaming, I tried to get them into the complex before dealing with the officials. In the vicinity of the gate, one of the officials took my four-year-old son by the hand and led him away from the complex. I grabbed my son and told him to run to his sister, which he did, still screaming."

He described the incident as "extremely traumatising for everyone who was around at the point".