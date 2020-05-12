Deeds offices to open across the country on Wednesday

Deeds offices across SA will open on Wednesday, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has announced.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said all services will be available and all lodgements will be accepted. However, members of the public and clerks will not be allowed in the buildings.

“Only conveyancers will be allowed to enter the buildings and in big offices and their consultations will be controlled through appointments,” said Ngcobo.

He said the office of the chief registrar would load all notices for applications for copies of lost deeds on DeedsWeb for public inspection.

“Information will be available for the public on DeedsWeb and via e-mails. The chief registrar of deeds has issued a notice that no deeds trading account debt will incur any interest during the lockdown,” he said.

Ngcobo said level 4 lockdown regulations require that the department put in place the necessary health measures to ensure the smooth running of its offices.