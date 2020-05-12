Chair of medical schemes regulator dies of Covid-19

Mini was appointed chair of the CMS by former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. His term was due to come to an end in September, according to CMS spokesperson Grace Khoza.

“He had the most extraordinary and inspiring work ethic and had a strong focus on taking care of ordinary members,” she said.

As of Monday, there had been 10,652 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, and 206 deaths, according to the health department.

