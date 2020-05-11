Victory for women in customary unions

Thousands of women in customary marriages that have not been recognised will soon have equal rights to ownership of marital property and assets when a bill that seeks to protect them becomes law.

But the reprieve in law could come too little too late for a pensioner widow who had been married for 27 years in terms of customary law but battled to inherit her late husband's fleet of taxis after a challenge by the deceased's son who was born out of wedlock.

The pensioner approached John Manyike, Old Mutual's head of financial education for help after she was turned away by the master of the high court .

"When she went to the master of the high court trying to get herself to be appointed as an executor they asked for a marriage certificate and she presented a lobola letter and they said that's not enough and she got stuck there," Manyike said.

Manyike said the amended law will "put wealth in the hands of women who had unfairly been discriminated against".