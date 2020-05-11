KZN looks to game reserves for Covid-19 quarantine beds

KwaZulu-Natal game reserves could be used to house the province’s Covid-19 patients, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

In a statement, Zikalala said that the province was talking to provincial wildlife authority KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife about the use of their lodges should extra quarantine facilities be needed.

“These facilities can be made available within 48 hours on receipt of an official order,” said Zikalala.

He said that other privately-owned facilities had been offered, “subject to access demand over and above the [health] department’s internal bed capacity”.