HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi focuses on his legacy after battle

Lerato Sengadi endured many sleepless nights over a two-year period until the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) ruled that she be recognised as the late Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's customary wife.

The SCA ruled that a valid customary marriage was concluded and if handing over of the bride was a requirement for a valid customary marriage.

"I'm feeling a sense of relief and I was able to sleep for the first time through the night in nearly two years the day I got the judgment," Sengadi said.

She said she was looking forward to protecting HHP's legacy.

"It means I can continue to work on his music just like I've done for the last 10 years. We worked together for a decade right up until his passing."

Sengadi's fight with the Tsambo family to be recognised as HHP's customary wife started immediately after his death in October 2018.

She obtained an interdict in the Johannesburg high court to prevent the family from burying the musician without her consent.