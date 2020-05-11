Fear as swine flue hits Eastern Cape

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza announced at the weekend an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Amathole district, Eastern Cape.

Fifty pigs have since died. The World Health Organisation for Animal Health has also been notified.

The outbreak has been identified at Ngede, Nontshinga and Feni in Centane, and Ngquthu and Toleni in Ngqamakwe. ASF does not affect humans and the consumption of pork is safe, but meat or products from affected pigs can be a source of infection to other pigs.

Didiza said the outbreak occurred in a communal setting that makes movement control and biosecurity between the respective pig herds difficult. "Control measures currently in place include that all infected pigs should be as far as possible from those that are not and must be housed alone to avoid contact with other pigs in the area to limit the spread of the disease," Didiza said.

It was reported that the areas where the outbreak occurred have been quarantined and no pigs are allowed to move into, through or out of the area. Follow-up investigations by provincial veterinary services are underway to determine the extent of the outbreak.