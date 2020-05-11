Appeal court closes financial loophole in divorce cases

A legal loophole often used by husbands to reduce the amount their wives receive in a divorce settlement has been closed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

A judgment last week means living annuities can no longer be used to reduce the value of an estate under the accrual system.

Describing the judgment as "seminal" and "groundbreaking", divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger said it was "a great victory for women [in the main] in that husbands frequently denuded their estates to the detriment of their wives by investing in living annuities".

In her judgment, appeal court president Judge Mandisa Maya overturned a Johannesburg high court ruling in favour of a husband who had argued that three living annuities were not part of his estate.