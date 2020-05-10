Workers cry foul as merchandiser cuts salaries.

Workers at a merchandising company are crying foul after their employer who services major supermarkets in the country cut their salary by 15%, citing financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, 360 On Point, sent letters to its hundreds of workers, alerting them that their salaries will be cut at the end of May. The move stunned the workers as they believe that their firm has not been negatively affected by the national lockdown because it services the major supermarket retailers, which remained open since the beginning of the national lockdown six weeks ago.

These major clients include is Shoprite, Checkers and Pick n Pay.

“There is absolutely no reason for our employer to cut our salaries. We have not stopped working in the entire lockdown. We have been working all the time. We service the biggest retailers in the country who have been allowed to trade during the lockdown.

I do not understand why our company can plead losses at this time," one worker said.“Instead, they have made a lot of money during the lockdown. There is absolutely no need for them to cut our salaries at this stage.”