EC premier orders investigation after UDM boss slams Gomba over death

Nkwankwa said Banzi, accompanied by an unnamed cousin of Kwankwa, had been admitted to Grey Provincial Hospital after suffering breathing difficulty. She was tested here and found to be positive.

On April 10 she was discharged because the hospital was to undergo fumigation. The cousin then returned Banzi to her Ginsberg home, where she was visited by family and friends.

A day later she was admitted to Grey Hospital again, diagnosed with tuberculosis and “placed in an open ward”.

“On May 2 2020, the family was summoned to Grey Provincial Hospital as they wanted to transfer my aunt to Bhisho Provincial Hospital,” Kwankwa wrote.

But some of the staff at Bhisho Hospital refused to attend to Banzi because her results were still pending, he said.

In the interim, two more tests were done which showed she was negative for the virus, he said.

She was taken home by Kwankwa’s cousin, despite breathing through an oxygen machine and with a urinary tube attached.

“She was so weak,” Kwankwa said in the letter.

On May 3, Banzi was taken to the Dimbaza clinic before being admitted at SS Gida Hospital “where she was left to die on her own”.

“The doctor at SS Gida said to me yesterday [Thursday] telephonically that because my aunt had initially tested positive on [April] 20, there was no reason my aunt should not be buried as a positive case — which I do not follow. The other critical question is if she was positive, why was she isolated at SS Gida?

“He said to me it means the virus was still in the system but below a level of detection. I argued to say that people like [union boss] Zwelinzima Vavi, who have recovered from the virus, still have it in their system. We will consider all options available at our disposal to get justice for my aunt.”