South Africa

Drugs worth nearly R4m found hidden in spare wheel of bakkie stopped at roadblock

By SowetanLIVE - 09 May 2020 - 12:47
The drugs were found hidden in the spare wheel of the bakkie.
Image: Supplied

A 56-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested during a roadblock in Calvinia, in the Northern Cape, on Friday morning after police found drugs worth nearly R4m hidden in the spare wheel of his bakkie.

The suspect was found in possession of 12.6kg of crystal meth with an estimated street value of R3.9m.

“The drugs were hidden in the spare wheel of the bakkie he was driving. An empty hidden compartment was also discovered in the seat of the bakkie.

“The suspect was reportedly driving from the Eastern Cape Province to Cape Town,” said police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Calvinia magistrate's court on Monday.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will be investigating the case further,” Ramatseba said.

-TimesLIVE

