99% of tourism businesses negatively hit by Covid-19 measures: survey

A survey recently conducted by the tourism sector shows how the industry has been negatively affected by the lockdown.

“The survey found that 99% of respondent businesses have been affected negatively by Covid-19 and the measures taken to limit its spread globally and in South Africa,” a statement released by the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) said.

The survey, which was completed by 1,610 respondents, looked at the extent of the affect of Covid-19 and was conducted by the tourism department in collaboration with TBCSA and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

“The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus curtailed both the supply and demand side of the tourism market and, in essence, the lockdown has rendered the tourism sector totally inactive. The sector’s contribution to the GDP for this year is expected to be very low with severe job losses,” the statement read.