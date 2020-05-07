South Africa

Plettenberg Bay Spar offers shelf space for struggling stores and restaurants

By Iavan Pijoos - 07 May 2020 - 09:43
This is the second Spar in the Western Cape offering help to local stores and restaurants.
Image: Supplied

A Spar in Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape, is offering local stores and restaurants shelf space to help them survive during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Support the guys who can’t welcome you into their businesses,” Beacon Isle Kwikspar urged its customers.

The store said they are not adding any markups to the products, which are being sold at the same price as from their businesses. Currently on sale are products from Zanzos, Ouland Royale, Roost and Clare.

Palm Grove Spar in Durbanville, Cape Town, was the first to lighten the financial burden.

The company said it would remove all its stationery as well as burger patties from its aisles for the benefit of neighbouring businesses PenCafe stationers and restaurant RocoMamas respectively.

“As the sun sets over our store tonight, we are overwhelmed with gratitude. We are open, we are serving our community and our staff are able to earn an income while we are doing what we love,” said the store.

“As business owners, now more than ever, we need to support each other.”

