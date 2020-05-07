Man shot dead, another injured in shoot-out in Joburg CBD

One person was shot dead and a second was wounded during a shooting in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the shooting happened on the corner of Mooi and Albertina Sisulu streets just after midday.

Police were following up information about a silver Chevrolet involved in business robberies around the Johannesburg CBD, he said.

“They [officers] saw a male coming out from the vehicle and he was cornered. He resisted arrest and his accomplice shot at the police, injuring two bystanders.”

A 25-year-old man who was shot twice in the upper body was declared dead on the scene, while a second victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mbele said a 32-year-old man was arrested for murder, attempted murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Officers recovered one firearm and live ammunition.

One suspect is still at a large.