EFF leader Julius Malema's rifle-shooting case to be postponed to July

EFF leader Julius Malema's case of discharging a firearm will on Friday be postponed, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.

Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East London in 2018.

Their case will be postponed to July 16 due to Level 4 lockdown regulations which prohibit interprovincial travelling except for essential services.

“Malema and Snyman reside outside of the Eastern Cape,” said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.