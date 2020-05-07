South Africa

EFF leader Julius Malema's rifle-shooting case to be postponed to July

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 07 May 2020 - 21:28
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's case of discharging a firearm will be postponed to July.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema's case of discharging a firearm will on Friday be postponed, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.

Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East London in 2018.

Their case will be postponed to July 16  due to Level 4 lockdown regulations which prohibit interprovincial travelling except for essential services.

“Malema and Snyman reside outside of the Eastern Cape,” said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

