Why it's important to have a healthy relationship with your device during lockdown
Blurred vision, difficulty changing focus, eye fatigue and redness of the eyes? You're probably spending too much time staring at a screen during the lockdown.
University of KwaZulu-Natal optometry lecturer Dr Alvin Munsamy said too much time staring at a screen could cause digital eye strain, previously known as computer vision syndrome.
“If you consider that a computer is not the only electronic device we use today, then digital eye strain is a better description as it encompasses all electronic devices with LED displays.
“Light from LED screens emit high energy visible blue light similar to sunlight, except not as strong, and this was also thought to cause digital eye strain. The light in a working environment can cause discomfort glare,” he said.
Neck and shoulder pain were other symptoms of computer vision syndrome.
Munsamy suggested using the 20:20:20 rule to avoid the condition.
“Every 20 minutes look away about 20 feet (6m) for 20 seconds. The ideal distance between the eyes and the screen is between 50cm and 70cm.”
“Remember to blink every four seconds and ensure you are using spectacles prescribed by your optometrist. Consider wearing spectacles with blue-blocking coatings and/or anti-reflection coatings and use artificial tear supplements which can be obtained over the counter at a pharmacy,” he said.
Your screen should be at eye level, with the gaze slightly depressed about 15 to 20 degrees.
Munsamy warned that continuous screen use caused eye strain, so it was important to take regular breaks.
“In the case of mobile phones, be cautious, as they have smaller font sizes and are used at a closer working distance. Screen time reduces blink rate and also causes poor blink quality resulting in dry eyes.
“Do not spend long, continuous periods at the screen of an electronic device,” Munsamy warned. “We must use these devices as part of our new norm, so maintaining proper visual hygiene will ensure a healthy 'relationship' with them,” he added.
