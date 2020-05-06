Why it's important to have a healthy relationship with your device during lockdown

Blurred vision, difficulty changing focus, eye fatigue and redness of the eyes? You're probably spending too much time staring at a screen during the lockdown.

University of KwaZulu-Natal optometry lecturer Dr Alvin Munsamy said too much time staring at a screen could cause digital eye strain, previously known as computer vision syndrome.

“If you consider that a computer is not the only electronic device we use today, then digital eye strain is a better description as it encompasses all electronic devices with LED displays.

“Light from LED screens emit high energy visible blue light similar to sunlight, except not as strong, and this was also thought to cause digital eye strain. The light in a working environment can cause discomfort glare,” he said.

Neck and shoulder pain were other symptoms of computer vision syndrome.

Munsamy suggested using the 20:20:20 rule to avoid the condition.

“Every 20 minutes look away about 20 feet (6m) for 20 seconds. The ideal distance between the eyes and the screen is between 50cm and 70cm.”