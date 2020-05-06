Locals back age-old herb to fight Covid-19

So far the disease has infected 3.58 million people around the world and killed 252,000 globally with numbers climbing daily.

Mkhulu Solly Nduku, one of the leaders of Traditional Health Practitioners, said umhlonyane has proven its worth to fight off various symptoms of colds and flu.

"We do encourage the use of umhlonyane for flu symptoms and other herbs if the flu is resistant. People should visit their traditional health practitioners for directions on how to use umhlonyane. However, we can't say it works for corona but it works very well for flu symptoms," Nduku said.

Dr Tabeho Mmethi said people should know that there is no cure for Covid-19.

"Even though not scientifically proven there seems to be some allegations that umhlonyane does boost the immune system like your vitamin C. What is important with the virus is the strong immune system so as to avoid opportunistic infections."

Department of health spokesperson Popo Maja said the government can't endorse the use of lengana because it was not scientifically verified.

"We know that our grandmothers used this African herb for cold and flu symptoms and it worked for them. As long as it is not poisonous and psychologically people are fine with it we can't stop them, but we cannot tell them to use the Africa herb," he said.

According to social anthropologist Prof David Dickinson from Wits University, it is normal human behaviour for people to look for a cure for Covid-19 in the midst of the uncertainty and fear it has caused.

"Science does not yet have a cure for the coronavirus. The only ways we know to prevent infection require difficult to maintain and unwelcome behavioral changes. So, just as with the Aids pandemic, people are keen to find other ways of dealing with the danger."