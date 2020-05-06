‘If you cannot swallow a rock, stay out of politics,’ minister Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has shared with his 695,600 Twitter followers that to be in politics, you need to be able to “swallow a rock”.

The tweets late Tuesday evening came after Mboweni recently revealed that he did not support the government’s decision to continue with the ban on alcohol and cigarettes sales.

Mboweni said he would have allowed the sale of alcohol and cigarettes to continue if he had his way. However, he said he had lost the debate and had to “toe the line”. Mboweni this week also questioned the reported BEE criteria being applied to hospitality establishments.

“Not so long ago, I was a free man, no political constraints. Then I agreed, voluntarily to join government. Tjoooo! Free but not free! You have to obey the majority/collective decisions! Sometimes it feels like swallowing a rock!

“I have often asked myself the question: What is the art of politics? The path to power and how to stay in power! And lead your people correctly. Corruption free. Why do people want to be in power, actually? Why? It’s a poorly paying, thankless and abusive job!

“So, if you cannot swallow a rock, stay out of politics! Remember that,” the series of tweets on Tuesday evening read.

-TimesLIVE