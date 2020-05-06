Government ditches 'grace period' in new rules for public transport
The government has removed a one-hour "grace period" for taxis and other public transport vehicles, changing when they may operate under level 4 of the lockdown.
In a gazette published on Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport was allowed to operate from 5am to 7pm.
"The driver must ensure that the drop-off is completed by 7pm," the amendment to section 8(1) of the regulations reads.
The initial regulations, dated Monday, allow for a grace period of one hour, between 8pm and 9pm.
"Intra-provincial, metropolitan areas and districts by public transport is permitted to operate from 5am to 8pm with a grace period of an hour within which to complete the journey and drop off at 9pm," the initial regulations read.
"Intra-provincial, metropolitan areas and districts travel by private vehicle is permitted to operate from 5am to 8pm with a grace period of an hour within which to complete the journey at 9pm."
There was no mention of any changes to the regulations for private transport.
Reasons for the change were not immediately provided.
-TimesLIVE
