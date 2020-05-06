Five new Covid-19 deaths takes SA toll past 150, confirmed cases at 7,808
The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five additional fatalities on Wednesday.
In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll now stood at 152 following two additional deaths in both the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one death in Limpopo.
There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country's Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.
The number of recoveries was 3,153 - with the Western Cape and Gauteng both passing 1,000 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown of cases on Wednesday was provided as:
- Western Cape - 3,760;
- Gauteng - 1,720;
- KZN - 1,189;
- Eastern Cape - 849;
- Free State - 130;
- Mpumalanga - 57;
- Limpopo - 40;
- North West - 37; and
- Northern Cape - 26.
The number of deaths and recoveries were recorded as:
- Western Cape - 73 deaths, 1,122 recoveries;
- KwaZulu-Natal - 38 deaths, 420 recoveries;
- Eastern Cape - 18 deaths, 388 recoveries;
- Gauteng - 15 deaths, 1,036 recoveries;
- Free State - 6 deaths, 102 recoveries;
- Limpopo - 3 deaths, 27 recoveries;
- Mpumalanga - 0 deaths, 22 recoveries;
- North West - 0 deaths, 20 recoveries; and
- Northern Cape - 0 deaths, 16 recoveries.
-TimesLIVE
