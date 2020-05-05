WATCH | 'Lockdown has been brutal': vendor arrested for selling atchar mocked by community

South Africans were moved when 53-year-old Thandi Thabethe was arrested for allegedly selling atchar without a permit in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Thabethe said her desperation to put food on the table during the lockdown is why she took the risk.

"There is talk about food vouchers being handed out by the government, but we don't get them," said Thabethe.

After her arrest, she said she received criticism from some people in her community, and some neighbours mocked her for getting arrested.